I asked Mayor D.J. Bott of Brigham City why he voted for the Bear River Water Conservancy District tax increase, albeit at a reduced rate; when he had stated that he agreed with everything I said at the public hearing voting against the tax increase? Mayor Bott stated stated that the BRWCD needed more money for the pipe infrastructure upkeep. What about the family infrastructure; who is going to help them?

When I obtained a copy of the minutes from the BRWCD public hearing, I was surprised that only four citizens names and comments were included in the report. My name and comments along with many others were missing. I pointed this out to Commissioner Bingham who is now on the BRWCD board. Citizen Boyd Bingham’s name and comments were also missing from the report.


