I asked Mayor D.J. Bott of Brigham City why he voted for the Bear River Water Conservancy District tax increase, albeit at a reduced rate; when he had stated that he agreed with everything I said at the public hearing voting against the tax increase? Mayor Bott stated stated that the BRWCD needed more money for the pipe infrastructure upkeep. What about the family infrastructure; who is going to help them?
When I obtained a copy of the minutes from the BRWCD public hearing, I was surprised that only four citizens names and comments were included in the report. My name and comments along with many others were missing. I pointed this out to Commissioner Bingham who is now on the BRWCD board. Citizen Boyd Bingham’s name and comments were also missing from the report.
We have been forced to pay into the BRWCD for 35 years and all we have to show for it is six wells. Some municipalities are concerned that some of the wells may be interfering with their water systems. The end goal for the BRWCD is to use our tax dollars to buy up water and put it all under the government control.
The state of Utah is a model state for implementing all of the United Nations Agenda 2030 (formerly known as agenda 21) goals. Remember, the UN goals are to control all land, air, water and people. This BRWCD should be the second government program Governor Cox should be eliminating after getting rid of the government controlled economic development program which has caused our water shortage issues. I believe the government has orchestrated our water shortage so that they then can come in a solve the problem they themselves created.
All representatives and non-elected representatives should be fighting against socialist programs such as the BRWCD. Why do we keep ignoring these socialist programs and allowing them to remain?
