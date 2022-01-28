I attended the Box Elder County Commission budget hearing on December 1, 2021, and opposed the 2022 budget and the elected representatives salary increases, just like I have done in the past ten years.
The Box Elder County budget in 2008 was $22 million plus; for 2022 it is $48.4 million. In the last fourteen years, the county commissioners have increased the budget of our county by $26 million. The current commissioners purchased the America First Credit Union Bldg. for over a half a million and are remodeling it for a new Department of Motor Vehicles office; we do not need more government bldgs., online services have taken the need out of more government bldgs. Government buildings have greatly increased since the 1990’s.
The commissioners voted themselves and other elected representatives yet another salary increase. Assessor (Rod Bennett) - $94,403; Attorney (Stephen Hadfield) - $138,437; Auditor (Tom Kotter) - $94,403; Clerk (Marla Young) - $94,403; Commissioner (Jeff Hadfield) $55,570; Commissioner ( Jeff Scott) - $55,570; Commissioner (Stan Summers) - $55,570; Judge (Kevin Christensen) - $124,584; Recorder (Chad Montgomery) - $94,403; Sheriff (Kevin Potter) - $102,987; Treasurer (Shaun Thornley) - $94,403. The commissioners are part time and all these salaries do not include their benefits. The average minimum income for a Box Elder county citizen is around $45,000. The wages of public servants should be aligned with what the average minimum citizens make.
New representatives are needed who really believe that “it is time for government to get by on less”, “ time for government to make those same tough decisions”. Commissioner Stan Summers stated these exact statements on his flier when he first ran for office in 2012; but his actions do not match his words.
After reviewing the YouTube video of the November 17th, 2021, commission meeting, the editor was correct, I did say, “the tyrant speaks”. Please watch this video to see how our elected representatives treat one of their constituents. The link is https://www.YouTube.com/watch?v=TxMzc7j_IX4 (start at 35:10).
Tired of representatives that keep taking the peoples money, violate their oath of office, shut down the first amendment of freedom of speech, continue to help the government grow in size and cost, violate individual property rights and representatives that care more about increasing their own salaries.
Again, we need representatives that really care about the people in helping them keep their own money, representatives that keep their oaths of office, treat the constituents with respect in allowing them to speak, putting elected representatives salaries back in line with what their constituents make, protecting the people’s property rights and putting government back in its limited and proper role.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City