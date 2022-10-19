As a mother of four, I am growing more alarmed each year by the wildfire smoke threatening our children. Parents used to take for granted that kids could go outside to play without risking their health. Many times each summer, I worry my kids will inhale dangerous particulate matter. It’s not the Utah I grew up in, and it’s unfortunate.
Last summer, wildfire smoke from hundreds of miles away plunged Salt Lake City’s air quality to levels that were among the worst in the world. Last month, a heat wave had barely ended when the smoke from Idaho wildfires drove air pollutants to extreme levels. Fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5, was over 50 micrograms per cubic meter in the Weber and Box Elder areas. The federal threshold for unhealthy air is 35. Rising global temperatures may not be the only factor fueling these out-of-control fires, but they are important. Addressing our climate problem shouldn’t be a partisan issue — it’s about protecting our children and ensuring they have the kind of Utah childhood we all cherished.
Senator Romney has discussed a U.S. carbon price and holding other countries accountable for their emissions. These strike me as sensible ideas that already have conservative support and can help keep Utah a safe place to raise our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.