Staff writer, Nelson Phillips, of the Box Elder News Journal, is entitled to his own opinion in the article featured on Sept. 7, 2022, entitled, “Are property tax increases unsustainable? Yes. Are they Satan’s plan? Probably not.”, even if his opinion is incorrect.
Our founding fathers did mix politics and religion every day. They prayed for divine guidance as they were establishing this country which was founded on Judeo Christian values. The influence of the Bible directed many of their decisions and many of our laws come from the Bible, the book of Deuteronomy.
Have you ever heard of the “Black Robe Regiment”? Neither had I until David Barton of Wallbuilders.com taught me. The Black Robe Regiment were preachers and ministers who stood at the pulpit before their congregations, encouraging them to stand for liberty. The first battle of the Revolutionary War was at Lexington and the first defenders of our liberty was the Reverend Clark and his congregation. They stood against the largest military in the world, Great Britain. The rag, tag military of America defeated the largest military, Great Britain, with the almighty hand of the Lord.
In the book, “Rules for Radicals” written by Saul Alinsky, which he dedicated his book to Lucifer aka Satan. Mr. Alinsky teaches the tactic of name calling, belittling and maligning anyone who stands for their beliefs, just as Mr. Phillips did with me in his article. Mr. Phillips should focus on the issue and not calling people names.
Mr. Phillips in his article did not point out all the programs I had mentioned from recreation, entertainment, etc. that the people are forced to pay for; instead he mentioned the water, sewer, electricity. The Mayors and city councils past and present raise the utility rates and then transfer funds from the utility department to the general fund to pay for projects that have nothing to do with utility services. This is being dishonest and hurts the people.
If our representatives were serious about not hurting the residents, then they would move all non-governmental programs back to the free market and reduce the size and cost of government, putting the citizens money back in their own pockets. Representatives cannot serve two masters; either you are serving the God of Liberty or Satan the author of anti-liberty. Choose you this day whom ye will serve.
