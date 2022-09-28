Support Local Journalism

Staff writer, Nelson Phillips, of the Box Elder News Journal, is entitled to his own opinion in the article featured on Sept. 7, 2022, entitled, “Are property tax increases unsustainable? Yes. Are they Satan’s plan? Probably not.”, even if his opinion is incorrect.

Our founding fathers did mix politics and religion every day. They prayed for divine guidance as they were establishing this country which was founded on Judeo Christian values. The influence of the Bible directed many of their decisions and many of our laws come from the Bible, the book of Deuteronomy.

