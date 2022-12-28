Support Local Journalism

I attended the Public Hearing Plan and Budget for Project Bean on June 1, 2022, and opposed this project on the grounds that it is unfair for the government to be picking winners and losers in businesses. Government providing tax exemptions, advantages or incentives to certain chosen businesses is wrong. The government controlled Economic Development program has caused a lot of problems for our state; paying businesses to come to the second driest state in the country has caused many problems; one major problem is water shortages.

The Box Elder County Commissioners admitted on June 1, 2022, at this same public hearing that it was wrong for our government to pay certain businesses to come to our state. The first step in correcting errors is to recognize what is wrong in order to achieve change. The government controlled Economic Development program needs to be defunded and eliminated with a return to the true and correct principled way of the free market system. And yet, on October 19, 2022, the Box Elder County Commissioners chose to enter into a contract service agreement with Utah Association of Counties (UAC) to hire Stuart Clason to operate Box Elder County’s Economic Development program at the cost to the tax payers of $65,000 a year. If they really believed in liberty and justice for all, they would not have entered into this contract with UAC and continued with this unfair and unjust government program.


