I attended the Public Hearing Plan and Budget for Project Bean on June 1, 2022, and opposed this project on the grounds that it is unfair for the government to be picking winners and losers in businesses. Government providing tax exemptions, advantages or incentives to certain chosen businesses is wrong. The government controlled Economic Development program has caused a lot of problems for our state; paying businesses to come to the second driest state in the country has caused many problems; one major problem is water shortages.
The Box Elder County Commissioners admitted on June 1, 2022, at this same public hearing that it was wrong for our government to pay certain businesses to come to our state. The first step in correcting errors is to recognize what is wrong in order to achieve change. The government controlled Economic Development program needs to be defunded and eliminated with a return to the true and correct principled way of the free market system. And yet, on October 19, 2022, the Box Elder County Commissioners chose to enter into a contract service agreement with Utah Association of Counties (UAC) to hire Stuart Clason to operate Box Elder County’s Economic Development program at the cost to the tax payers of $65,000 a year. If they really believed in liberty and justice for all, they would not have entered into this contract with UAC and continued with this unfair and unjust government program.
What is Project Bean? We the people are not allowed to know, even though the government is using our tax dollars to enter into these public/private partnerships through the government controlled Economic Development program. It is interesting that the commissioners were so concerned about the recent candidate campaign finances and passed a ordinance so there would be transparency but they remain silent on the transparency of these public/private collusion’s. I believe anything involving our government should be transparent so the people know what is going on in their government.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Our land is in desperate need of healing. Our government is very corrupt and wicked and if we do not change, the Lord can shut up the heavens that there be no rain or send us many numerous plaques to humble us. His eyes are upon us and his ears are open to hear our prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.