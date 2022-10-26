Our U.S. Constitution turned 235 years old on September 17, 2022 (1787-2022). It is the longest running Constitution in the history of the world. Foreign countries constitutions last about 17 years.
Our creator established the Constitution of this land by wise men who he raised up for this very purpose. The U.S. Constitution is the Supreme Law of the land, but sadly, it keeps being ignored.
Can you name our five inalienable rights in the first amendment without looking? If we do not know what they are, how can we defend them? First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” . . .Our founders did not want a state religion like they had in their former mother country, Great Britain, where if you did not do as the state church told you, you were imprisoned or killed. “. . .or abridging, the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
In my observations over the many years I have attended the Box Elder County commission meetings, if you are in charge of a socialist program, or desire more socialist programs, or make them baked goods to praise them for all their help with supporting socialist programs, you get to be on the commission meeting agenda. For a citizen to petition for a redress of grievance or oppose the commissioners decisions; it is questionable if you will be allowed on the commission agenda.
Freedom of the press is not in the conservatives favor, many are being silenced, not allowed to express their opinions, beliefs and ideas. For example, in a recent editorial, my words were changed from “many of our laws come from the Bible, the book of Deuteronomy” to “many of our laws have similarities with the ideas in the book of Deuteronomy.” Another part of my editorial was also rewritten. When some newspapers (not all) change your words, then it is no longer your editorial but theirs.
When Thomas Jefferson became president in 1801, he deemed the “Sedation Law“ unconstitutional and pardoned all who had been prosecuted and fined; even returning the fine money with interest. Thomas Jefferson did not agree with President John Adams taking away the right of the people to criticize their government. Thomas Jefferson believed in freedom of speech, even speech that was contrary to his beliefs and opinions, or even speech falsely accusing him of indiscretions he did not commit.
Benjamin Franklin stated, “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom — and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.”
