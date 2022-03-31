I praised the Box Elder County Commissioners when they chose to defund the “Small Business Program.” I asked them to keep going and Commissioners Jeff Scott’s reply was, “one at a time.”
Just recently, the commissioners chose to refund the “Small Business Program” with your tax dollars for $25,000. Monica Holdaway of the Brigham City Chamber of Commerce is going to run the program now.
Businesses need to rethink doing business with the government, because when the government is involved, the government then gets to regulate and control the business. Just like school vouchers are not a good idea either because if government funding goes into private and homeschools, then the government gets to regulate and control what is taught, just like what is done with government controlled public education.
The Box Elder County Commissioners just accepted a $5.85 million grant from the federal ARPA (American Rescue Plans Act) fund. The federal government is printing money out of thin air and handing it out to states, cities, counties, school districts and citizens. I hear over and over again that if we do not take the money it will be given to someone else. I feel what they are really saying is that we want to help devalue the American currency by accepting this unconstitutional money.
Milton Friedman stated, “What causes the price of money to fall? The answer is very simple: An increase in the supply of money relative to other goods and services.” “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than output.”
President Biden said, “Milton Friedman is no longer in charge.” Milton Friedman was right, when you create too much money, you get inflation just like we are witnessing. The correct principled choice would be to stop accepting federal money on a state, city, county, school district and personal level. Saving our currency from being devalued is more important.