We would like to thank the people of Box Elder County for giving us the honor of being the Grand Marshals of the fair parade of 2022. It was the opportunity of a life time we will always cherish.
There are so many people we would like to give a special thank you to. First, to the nominating committee and especially Jan Rhodes and all those who voted for us.
To Jan Munns, for extending the invitation to us with flowers and the whole bit.
Thank you to our family, who were so supportive of us. We couldn’t have done it without them. They helped us with everything. Shawn spent many hours washing and polishing Junior’s Kenworth truck.
Thanks to Mark Richards for loaning us his flatbed trailer, Ginger, decorated so beautifully.
To Bret Selman, who brought his team of horses and Eli Anderson’s wagon in every night to drive us around the rodeo arena to be introduced.
And to you, the people of this valley, who cheered for us at the parade and the rodeo and were so kind and supportive. We love you and we thank you!
Sincerely,
Junior & Cherre Lish
