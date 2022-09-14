Support Local Journalism

We would like to thank the people of Box Elder County for giving us the honor of being the Grand Marshals of the fair parade of 2022. It was the opportunity of a life time we will always cherish.

There are so many people we would like to give a special thank you to. First, to the nominating committee and especially Jan Rhodes and all those who voted for us.

