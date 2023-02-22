Support Local Journalism

After the Inland Port board gave their presentation at the Box Elder County commission meeting on January 25, 2023, I spoke with the board and told them that what they are doing by coming to our county to form a public/private partnership is wrong; that our country was founded on the free market system.

The CEO stated that this public/private partnership will bring jobs to our county. I replied, “what good are jobs without water?” “We are the second driest state in the country.” Another board member stated that they needed to go because of another appointment. I stated, “that is usually how it goes.” Not wanting to talk to the citizens. He further stated, “Are you questioning my patriotism? I served in the military for 23 years.” I thanked him for his service but said, “yes, I am questioning your patriotism when you are helping push for public/private partnerships, which is fascism.”


