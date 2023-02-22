...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Letter to the Editor: Inland port would violate free market
After the Inland Port board gave their presentation at the Box Elder County commission meeting on January 25, 2023, I spoke with the board and told them that what they are doing by coming to our county to form a public/private partnership is wrong; that our country was founded on the free market system.
The CEO stated that this public/private partnership will bring jobs to our county. I replied, “what good are jobs without water?” “We are the second driest state in the country.” Another board member stated that they needed to go because of another appointment. I stated, “that is usually how it goes.” Not wanting to talk to the citizens. He further stated, “Are you questioning my patriotism? I served in the military for 23 years.” I thanked him for his service but said, “yes, I am questioning your patriotism when you are helping push for public/private partnerships, which is fascism.”
After the commission meeting I asked Commissioner Summers why? He stated that it will take trucks off the road by using the railway system and that there was a trucking company pushing for the Inland Port but would not reveal the company name. I stated that it will destroy jobs; truck drivers need their jobs. The railway system is slow and not very efficient where trucking is much faster and more efficient.
Commissioner Summers admitted just last year that it was wrong to pay businesses to come to our state under the government controlled economic development program which was brought in by former Governor, Jon Huntsman Jr., and continued by Governors Herbert and Cox; but then hires a non-local employee to continue to run this unfair and unjust government program.
The county commissioners just signed a resolution to work with the Inland Port even though it is wrong and abandons the correct and principled free market system. We need to protect the free market system for our posterity. When you bring in more businesses and people to the second driest state, what do you think will happen? We are dealing with water shortages because of this government program. Please contact our county commissioners and let them know that we do not want this unfair and unjust public/private partnership. (ssummers@boxeldercounty.org; lbperry@boxeldercounty.org; bbingham@boxeldercounty.org).
