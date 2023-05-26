Support Local Journalism

The Inland Port was at the Box Elder County Commission meeting again on May 3rd. Commissioner Summers stated that he wants the Inland Port to be here long after he is gone. After the meeting, I spoke with the commissioners about the issues discussed, asking why our county commissioners are supporting “Fascism” because that is what public/private partnerships are; this is the type of an arrangement the Inland Port and our county government is involved in. The free market system is what our county commissioners should be supporting; where everyone is given an equal opportunity. It is not right for the government to be in collusion with business and picking winners and losers in businesses.

Again, Commissioners Summers left while I was trying to address all the issues which were discussed during the meeting and when he went out into the foyer an individual heard him say, “I hate that lady.” This individual let me know what he had said. “Am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth.” (Galatians 4:16).


