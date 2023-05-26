...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02 based on the latest forecast.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.3 feet (1552 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Friday was 5.3 feet (1655 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through June 02 based on the latest forecast.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Letter to the Editor: Interference in free market continues
The Inland Port was at the Box Elder County Commission meeting again on May 3rd. Commissioner Summers stated that he wants the Inland Port to be here long after he is gone. After the meeting, I spoke with the commissioners about the issues discussed, asking why our county commissioners are supporting “Fascism” because that is what public/private partnerships are; this is the type of an arrangement the Inland Port and our county government is involved in. The free market system is what our county commissioners should be supporting; where everyone is given an equal opportunity. It is not right for the government to be in collusion with business and picking winners and losers in businesses.
Again, Commissioners Summers left while I was trying to address all the issues which were discussed during the meeting and when he went out into the foyer an individual heard him say, “I hate that lady.” This individual let me know what he had said. “Am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth.” (Galatians 4:16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.