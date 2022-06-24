A citizen came to a recent Box Elder County Commission meeting and wanted to speak about voting concerns during the meeting. I told her that the commissioners had taken away the public comment period in 2017, but she could file the paperwork to get on the agenda for the next commission meeting. She filled out the required paperwork but was later informed that her request to be on the commissions agenda was denied; reason given was that the commissioners had heard enough on voting issues.
The county clerk, Marla Young, gave a presentation on “election integrity 101” shortly after this citizen had put in a request to speak on voting concerns. There were eight citizens in attendance at this presentation but the county commissioners would not allow any public comment period for the citizens to ask questions regarding the presentation.
This group of citizens met with Commissioner Jeff Hadfield and former House Representative, Lee Perry, just outside the commission room after the meeting. Commissioner Hadfield stated to the group that anyone could contact him by phone or email on any issue. I told him that the citizens needed to be allowed to have their questions and comments on public record during our government meetings and it was wrong to deny a person to be on the commission meeting agenda.
A question was asked to Lee Perry why he voted for HB 172 in 2012, which states “ an election officer may administer an election entirely by absentee ballot”? Lee Perry stated that it is cheaper to vote by mail. I stated that it was not true. Brigham City’s election costs before VBM were between $8,000-$9,000; after VBM it was $38,000; that is not cheaper.
After hearing the presentation, we still do not feel our elections are safe nor secure. When you have a government that will not allow the people to speak on the public record, to ask their questions and voice their comments; when you have a government that will not allow the data to be seen and audited; the government is hiding information from the citizens and preventing the citizens ability to protect the integrity of our elections.