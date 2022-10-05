Voting in the upcoming mid term election could decide the future our country is heading too.
Our most pressing issues are the 40 year high inflation, mortgage rate doubled, soaring food and gas prices, higher utilities and property taxes, increasing crime, open borders with two million migrants annually and close to one million getaways flooding our country.
Fentanyl and opioids in unprecedented amounts coming through our borders, poisoning a 100,000 of our mostly young citizens. Sex trafficking is also at an all time high, young girls and women and being repeatedly sexually assaulted on their long journey. Our school children are being indoctrinated in transgenderism and CRT, and abortion on demand into the third trimester.
Has president Joe Biden ever taken just one minute to address the border and drug crises our county is dealing with and offer a solution? Or perhaps go to see for himself? We are repeatedly lied to: "The border is closed". However the cartel are in charge making millions.
Our foreign politic is also misdirected and as a result our country is less safe than we were before 9-11-01. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost 13 military lives and billions of dollars in equipment left to the Taliban with be a shameful mark left in US history. We are already experiencing the ramification of that fateful withdrawal from Afghanistan by Putin taking advantage of our weak policies with the war in Ukraine.
Thousands of military personnel are being released of duty because of their refusal to take the covid shot, weaken our security, even though the pandemic has officially passed.
As hard as I try to think of even just one positive accomplishment of the Biden presidency, I can't think of a single one. So I ask you: Are you better off now than you were under the Trump presidency? We can no longer afford the present administration, that has plunged and declined our country and stock market in less than two years.
Lastly, no party would hinder or discourage you to vote, so do it wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.