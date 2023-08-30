It has been said, “God, Family, Country” but one of our founding fathers, Dr. Benjamin Rush, said it should be “God, Country and Family” because if you lose control of your country, it will become the great enemy of your family; so you stay involved with your country to keep a climate where your family can prosper.
Our families cannot prosper if the taxing entities continually keep taxing the people out of their income. The Box Elder School Board yet again ignored the cries of the people by approving another tax increase. This is the fourth tax increase since 2015, thereby pushing the people further into poverty, especially those on a fixed income.
There are about 84 million baby boomers and they are aging and dying. The younger generations are not having children or very few. Socialism is based on a false principle of forcing others to pay for another’s education, recreation, healthcare, etc. Socialism never works no matter how many times it is tried; it is not a matter of “if” but “when” this system will collapse. All socialist programs, including the public education system will eventually run out of other peoples money.
Before public education began, children were taught at home. In 1642, the Massachusetts legislature enacted the first public education law in the nation. It required all children receive an education and be taught the principles of religion. In 1647, a law affirmed that a general education was necessary to make sure all children could read because it was the “one chief project of the old deluder, Satan, to keep men from the knowledge of the scriptures.” That education law became known as “The Old Deluder Satan Act.” It was important for the citizens to learn how to read so that they could read the Bible and watch if their civil leaders were passing evil laws without opposition that would lead to tyrannical and oppressive leaders and policies.
Communist Karl Marx stated, “If you can cut the people off from their history, they can be more easily persuaded.” Public education failed to teach our true and correct history, even eliminating the reading of the Bible in public schools in 1963. We have tyrannical and oppressive leaders and policies destroying our families and liberty, just what our forefathers had warned.
