It has been said, “God, Family, Country” but one of our founding fathers, Dr. Benjamin Rush, said it should be “God, Country and Family” because if you lose control of your country, it will become the great enemy of your family; so you stay involved with your country to keep a climate where your family can prosper.

Our families cannot prosper if the taxing entities continually keep taxing the people out of their income. The Box Elder School Board yet again ignored the cries of the people by approving another tax increase. This is the fourth tax increase since 2015, thereby pushing the people further into poverty, especially those on a fixed income.


