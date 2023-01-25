...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Letters to the editor
Letter to the editor: Mosquito, water districts should be eliminated
The pioneers came here in 1847 and the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement was established in 1944. For 97 years and before there has never been a mosquito abatement.
I attended the public hearing for the 25% tax increase along with two other citizens and I opposed the tax increase citing the above information and that those on a fixed income could not afford the increase. It was stated at this hearing that the mosquitos are being resistant to the spray. We pay for spraying but still get bitten night and day. The federal lands are off limits for mosquito control; this is where most of the mosquitos come from. This government program needs to be defunded and eliminated and the private sector allowed to service this issue.
I would like to thank those board members who voted against the tax increase and heard the cries of the people: Kirk Coombs, Fielding; Linda Bourne, Garland; Tim Heyder, Snowville; Fred Ward, Willard. Board members that voted for the tax increase and ignored the cries of the people: Mark Thompson, Brigham; Thomas Jensen, Corinne; Les Wheatley, Deweyville; Dale Millsap, Honeyville; Sandra Nelson, Mantua; Cory Bennion, Perry; Tamara Miner, Plymouth; and James Walker, Tremonton. Absent from the vote were Megan Armstrong, Bear River; Rex Nessen, Howell; Nicolas Tree, Portage and Commissioner Stan Summers.
The Box Elder Water Conservancy District was established in 1988. Cache County’s water district was established four years ago. This government program has been taking our money for 35 years and forcing the people to pay for other citizens water projects. They also use our money against us by buying up water and putting it under government control instead of leaving it in private water companies.
I and several citizens attended the public hearing and opposed the 54.64% increase. Those that voted for the tax increase at a reduced rate and ignored the cries of the people; especially those on a fixed income were: David Forsgren, Charles Holmgren, Jay Capener, D.J. Bott, Neil Capener, Mark Larson, Lyle Holmgren, Joe Summers, Richard Day, Jay Carter and the only opposing vote was Commissioner Jeff Scott.
This government program also needs to be defunded and eliminated. Water issues need to remain with the private sector water companies. It also should be noted that not all of these board members on both boards are elected representatives, therefore, you have taxation without representation.
