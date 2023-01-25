Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The pioneers came here in 1847 and the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement was established in 1944. For 97 years and before there has never been a mosquito abatement.

I attended the public hearing for the 25% tax increase along with two other citizens and I opposed the tax increase citing the above information and that those on a fixed income could not afford the increase. It was stated at this hearing that the mosquitos are being resistant to the spray. We pay for spraying but still get bitten night and day. The federal lands are off limits for mosquito control; this is where most of the mosquitos come from. This government program needs to be defunded and eliminated and the private sector allowed to service this issue.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.