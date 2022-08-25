While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and “sticking it to the public.” Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
Are these prices excessively high? Let’s take a look. As of today, the national gas price average for regular gas (87 octane in most states) is $3.90.1 per gallon. That means that while we were at the national average cost here in Tremonton at the peak price of just over $5.00 per gallon a couple of months ago, we’re now 49 to 59 cents per gallon higher than the national average. Thus, while the rest of the country is reducing their gas prices quickly, we’re not very quick about reducing them here.
My wife and I just returned from a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to visit and help out some of our family. The reduced price there was by far more impressive. The price for 87 octane regular was $3.14.9 per gallon! That’s $1.25-$1.35 per gallon less than our price not counting the octane difference. When you add that in, they’re more like $1.45-$1.55 less per gallon than our price.
Is there a good business reason for that other than greed? Let’s take a look. In Utah, we extracted about 32 million barrels of oil in the year 2020 in our state. In Tennessee, they extracted less than 1 million barrels of oil that same year. In Utah, we have 5 oil refineries just north of Salt Lake City. In Tennessee, they have one oil refinery located by Memphis. Thus, in Utah we extract and refine far more oil than is done in Tennessee; and we have less distance to transport the refined oil (gas) than they do in Tennessee.
Wouldn’t you think from all of this that our gas prices should be as low as or even lower than the cost in Tennessee? I do! Even one of my best friends here in northern Utah agrees; and he is a retired geophysicist who worked for a major oil company in Texas.
On top of all of this, we used to have gas prices that were substantially lower than the price in California. In speaking to my sister in San Jose last weekend, she mentioned that they’re paying $4.99.9 per gallon, not that much higher than our price now. But again, their regular is 87 octane. So the price difference if you compare their price to our 87 octane price is almost the same! I love Utah, but definitely not for its gas prices.