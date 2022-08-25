Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and “sticking it to the public.” Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.

Are these prices excessively high? Let’s take a look. As of today, the national gas price average for regular gas (87 octane in most states) is $3.90.1 per gallon. That means that while we were at the national average cost here in Tremonton at the peak price of just over $5.00 per gallon a couple of months ago, we’re now 49 to 59 cents per gallon higher than the national average. Thus, while the rest of the country is reducing their gas prices quickly, we’re not very quick about reducing them here.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you