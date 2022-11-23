When I attended the government controlled schools (public), I was never taught the whole story of the pilgrims. I never learned about their struggle to read the Bible. In their time, they were not allowed to have a Bible in their possession. The priests were the only ones to have a Bible and you had to attend church to hear what was in the Bible.
The pilgrims smuggled in a translated English Bible and their children served as lookouts while the adults read the Bible. If the pilgrims were found to have a Bible in their possession, they would be imprisoned or killed. When the pilgrims read the Bible, they learned that the state run Church of England was nothing like the church in the Bible. They made the decision to leave England, but their first attempt was foiled because the sea captain they hired betrayed them and turned them over to the kings police. The pilgrims once released from prison tried again to leave England and they were successful; fleeing to Holland and staying there for 12 years.
Satan has done a really good job at distracting us from reading the Bible. We have an abundance of Bibles, and yet only a small percentage reads the Bible. The solution to our problems is to read and study the handbook that our creator so lovely provided for us.
The pilgrims while living in Holland were still seeking religious freedom and they were concerned that their children were being influenced by the Dutch culture. The pilgrims sailed to America in 1620. It is their 402nd anniversary this year (1620-2022). I am grateful to this small group of people who were willing to risk it all for religious freedom.
If you want to learn more of the true and correct history of America’s beginnings, read “The American Story the beginnings” by David and Tim Barton. You can order one at Wallbuilders.com. David Barton is a historian with over 100,000 original documents, letters, writings of our founding and forefathers own words. David Barton documents and footnotes all his research so you know you are getting the true and correct history of this great country, America.
