Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Remember the plight of pilgrims

When I attended the government controlled schools (public), I was never taught the whole story of the pilgrims. I never learned about their struggle to read the Bible. In their time, they were not allowed to have a Bible in their possession. The priests were the only ones to have a Bible and you had to attend church to hear what was in the Bible.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.