When the platform is read at Republican caucus meetings, our Republican representatives are not following the platform, nor are they keeping their oath of office.
Our Box Elder County Commissioners were able to secure $760,000 in pandemic relief funds to purchase and renovate a home to be used as the Children’s Justice Center. Not sure what a CJC has to do with a pandemic. We all know that government programs do not work; it just employs more government workers and causes more economic stress on families. Government causes the problems they are trying to fix.
Our BEC commissioners also spent over a half a million for the America First Bank Bldg.; that does not include the renovation costs for a new Department of Motor Vehicles office and will also house BRAG (Bear River Association of Government).
Our Utah state legislature allowed for the creation of the Tourism Tax. Instead of helping families to keep their own money, the legislature wanted a slush fund for government.
The 2022 Tourism Tax grants totaling $195,500 were awarded to the following: BE Junior Livestock Board for the BE Jr. Livestock (BEJL) Electronic Devices Procurement, cost $5,000; Brigham City Corp. for swings in Brigham Parks, cost $7,000; Brigham City Corp. for (2) steel shade structures at Brigham Splash Pad, cost $15,000; Brigham City Corp. for Tournament of Champions Pickle-ball Tournament, cost $28,000; Brigham City for Downtown Brigham City Kiosk Signs, cost $30,000; District Nine Idaho High School Rodeo, cost $4,000; Heritage Theater for Theater Marquee, cost $6,000; Historic Downtown Brigham City for Art on Main - Memorial Day weekend, cost $5,000; North BE County Museum for Main Street Elevator, cost $10,000; Old Barn Theater for Old Barn electronics, costumes, sets, programs, posters, cost $24,000; Public Lands Equal Access Alliance for Mapping and signing the Golden Spike Trail System, cost $6,000; Tremonton City for Tremonton wayfinding signage, cost $40,000; Now Playing Utah for Now Playing Utah.com marketing campaign, cost $10,000; Wasatch Front Jr. High Rodeo Club for Wasatch Front Jr. High Rodeo, cost $3,000; Wasatch Front Jr. High Rodeo Club for Wasatch Front 5th and under Rodeo, cost $2,500.
If Republicans really cared about the platform or their oath of office, they would be eliminating these unconstitutional programs to help families keep their own money so that they can take care of their families.