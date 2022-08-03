5 years ago, we returned to Utah for our retirement. We enjoy Utah for several reasons, the natural resources, the good people, family and more.
The surprise upon our return was to experience the change, or perhaps the reality, that in many ways Utah is not so conservative or traditional. Here are just a few examples; and they’re offered not so much to stir the pot or expect any action to be taken, but rather they are offered just so that more people will be aware of the facts and not surprised later when they experience the reality themselves:
1) Unlike nearly all of our surrounding states (with the exception of Colorado), Social Security payments to seniors are taxed to a very large extent by Utah;
2) Utah’s conflict of interest laws pertaining to state and local government officials does not restrict such officials from holding office when they do have a conflict. They only have to announce that they have a conflict and then they can lobby their fellow elected officials and vote on the issue of which they do have a conflict (Utah Code Title 10, Chapter 3, Part 13);
3) Local elected officials can hold office even when they’re currently a government employee. In fact, they can vote on their own employee pay raise and benefits and can even vote on issues even though they work for heads of departments within their government entity. Think about that. What happens if they vote on an issue in a way that their boss in the audience doesn’t like? Could they be rated lower in their job evaluation because the boss doesn’t like the way they voted? Or, could they lose their job? Now, that’s quite a conflict, but it’s legal here;
4) The public cannot recall an elected official in Utah (the Utah Constitution and Code don’t provide for recalls). Now, that’s interesting. The question then becomes, why wouldn’t a person running for an elected position intentionally mislead the public on their stance on an issue so that they can be elected? Then, once they’re elected they vote on that issue in an opposite manner from which they campaigned on because they can’t be recalled. On top of that, before the next election, they can go on the campaign path to mislead the public again.
These 4 items are just a sampling of many surprises in store for most of us. Thus, it behooves us to learn more about our state laws and to strive to elect officials who will take us down a more righteous path. I encourage everyone to learn more about our state and local laws.