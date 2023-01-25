Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I’ve been meaning to write this article for awhile now. Given that this is another election year in Tremonton, it’s time to promote democracy once again and our responsibility to vote and to choose wisely.

Have you ever been in a relationship, especially before marriage, where someone told you that they loved you, but they really want you to change and be different? One time, they say “I love you.” Then, the next time, they try to get you to change how you do something, or your position on an issue, or your appearance, etc. In essence, they say they love you but they want you to change, thinking that they would really love you if you were only different.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.