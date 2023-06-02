Support Local Journalism

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for a tax increase to fund the recruitment and hiring of additional police officers in our community. As a Tremonton resident, I have concerns about our public safety. It is crucial that we take proactive measures to ensure the well-being and security of our residents. We have a duty to protect those who protect us, and our police should not be working alone.


