Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s no surprise that the Brigham City council approved the 17% tax increase, ignoring the cries of the people yet again. Remember, in 2019, Brigham wanted to increase the taxes 111%; the citizens came to the public meeting and opposed the increase so Brigham reduced it to 69% increase which is still a lot. Brigham has continued to raise the tax increase year after year with a 17% increase in 2022; probably meeting or close to the 111% they wanted in 2019.

Is it the governments role to provide parks, boweries, swimming pools, splash pads, Heritage Theater, fine arts center, farmer markets, senior center, pickle ball courts, convention centers and the list goes on? At what price? The price and cost is a great one, the loss of our liberty, and the impoverishing of the families income. When the government does everything for you, that same government will take everything from you.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you