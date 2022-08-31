It’s no surprise that the Brigham City council approved the 17% tax increase, ignoring the cries of the people yet again. Remember, in 2019, Brigham wanted to increase the taxes 111%; the citizens came to the public meeting and opposed the increase so Brigham reduced it to 69% increase which is still a lot. Brigham has continued to raise the tax increase year after year with a 17% increase in 2022; probably meeting or close to the 111% they wanted in 2019.
Is it the governments role to provide parks, boweries, swimming pools, splash pads, Heritage Theater, fine arts center, farmer markets, senior center, pickle ball courts, convention centers and the list goes on? At what price? The price and cost is a great one, the loss of our liberty, and the impoverishing of the families income. When the government does everything for you, that same government will take everything from you.
All the aforementioned government programs above can and should be handled by the free market system, then you are not forced and coerced to pay or have the threat of incarceration if you fail to pay. All the aforementioned and many which are not mentioned, are not the proper role of government. Our representatives have become instruments of the adversary to enslave and impoverish the people; satans earthly mission is successfully being accomplished.
“In the premortal council. . .Christ and all who followed him stood for. . .freedom of choice; Satan stood for. . .coercion and force. . .The conflict continues on the battlefield of mortality. And one of Lucifer’s primary strategies has been to restrict our agency through the power of earthly governments.” It is really disappointing that people cannot see this; representatives who took an oath to support, obey and defend our divinely inspired constitution are ignoring their oath and denying the people their God given rights.