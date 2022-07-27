Did you know that in 1963, the reading of the Bible was taken out of the (public) government controlled school system? How is that working out for us? Is our society getting better or worse since then?
The Bible is a very important history book. When the third king of Israel dies, King Solomons son, Rehoboam becomes the new king. The people come to King Rehoboam and ask him how he is going to reign? King Rehoboam tells them to come back in three days to receive their answer.
King Rehoboam meets with the elders of his fathers court and they tell him to lighten the tax burden upon the people. King Rehoboam then meets with those he grew up with and they tell him to make the tax burden heavier. When the people come back on the third day, King Rehoboam announced he is going to make the tax burden heavier than his father, King Solomon. This choice caused the twelve tribe of Israel to become divided. Ten tribes to the north of Israel and two tribes to the south.
Our past and present county commissioners, mayor, city council, state and federal representatives are just like King Rehoboam; placing heavier tax burdens upon the people; helping to destroy families instead of helping families.
There is nothing new under the sun. Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’s mistakes.