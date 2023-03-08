As the Legislative Session comes to an end, I want to thank all those that have reached out through text, email, phone calls, or personal visit. I have really enjoyed serving the people of District 1 in our state legislature. I have had the opportunity to meet many people in our district and state and have built relationships that will last a lifetime.
This year’s session did some heavy lifting, working to make housing more affordable, addressing competing water needs between agriculture, development and the Great Salt Lake, as well as education. This year the legislature worked hard to balance the needs of the state and worked towards a substantial tax cut for all.
I had the opportunity as a freshman legislator to Vice Chair the Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriation Subcommittee. This gave me the opportunity to learn the process of appropriations and be instrumental in securing funding to help save the historic church in Corrine.
This session, due to the timing in which I was elected, I was only able to get two bills through the system. The first one was a bill dealing with waterfowl and providing more funding for their habitat and infrastructure. This was not done through an increase in fees but rather a reallocation of revenue collected from permits, and licenses.
The second bill was an update to the fire code which updated the 2018 International Fire Code to the 2021 International Fire Code. We also created code that allows schools to line up and shelter in place upon the activation of a fire alarm for 60 seconds before evacuation if smoke and/or flames are not present. It also eliminates the horn strobe devices for special needs education classrooms under certain conditions.
The other bill that got drafted but did not have time to be heard was a bill that was given to me by the Bear River Health Department Youth Governing Council. This bill was numbered as HB544 and deals with providing resources to youth who wish to stop smoking or vaping. This will continue to be worked on over the interim with the BRHD YGC and filed again in May.
I want to end this final newsletter from the session by telling you all thank you so much for allowing me to represent you. I was sent to the Capitol to do just that, and I will say that I did not receive as much input as I thought I would. I know everyone is so busy and truly respect that but ask that if you have issues that you would like to discuss or have concern with, please reach out to me and lets work together to make positive changes for our District and our State.
I am humbled to be able to represent the best district in the state, figuratively and literally District #1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.