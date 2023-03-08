Support Local Journalism

As the Legislative Session comes to an end, I want to thank all those that have reached out through text, email, phone calls, or personal visit. I have really enjoyed serving the people of District 1 in our state legislature. I have had the opportunity to meet many people in our district and state and have built relationships that will last a lifetime.

This year’s session did some heavy lifting, working to make housing more affordable, addressing competing water needs between agriculture, development and the Great Salt Lake, as well as education. This year the legislature worked hard to balance the needs of the state and worked towards a substantial tax cut for all.


