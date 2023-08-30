I thought that it may be helpful to the citizens of Tremonton to discuss the form of local government utilized in our City.
First, let’s look at the bigger picture of what forms of local government are typically utilized in the United States. These include: 1) the “strong-mayor” form of the mayor-council system, 2) the council-manager form, and 3) the city commission form. Most major cities in our Country use the strong-mayor form where the elected mayor appoints and dismisses department heads, sets administrative policies for how the city is run, and oversees its day-to-day operations.
In most middle-sized and smaller cities/towns, the council-manager form is utilized where the elected mayor has no formal authority outside of serving as the chairperson of the city council. In this form of government, the mayor cannot directly appoint or remove officials and lacks veto power over council votes. The elected city council serves as the legislative body who enacts ordinances, sets budgets, and selects the top city administrators, including selecting a city manager and key department chiefs who run the day-to-day operations of the city.
In a city commission form, the elected commission serves as the legislative body of the city, and each commissioner is typically responsible for specific municipal day-to-day operations. In essence, they are both the legislative body and the executive branch at the same time.
Here in Tremonton, we utilize the council-manager form of government. It operates similar to how the U.S. Senate does. At our federal level, the President of the U.S. Senate is the Vice President of the United States. That person presides over the Senate’s daily proceedings. While they typically do not vote on issues brought up before the body of the Senate, they do have the authority to vote when the body is locked in a tie. Thus, they break the tie and make the ultimate decision on those issues.
That’s how it works here too. The Mayor chairs the City Council meetings; and should our elected 5-person City Council have a tie vote on an issue, the Mayor can vote on that issue and break the tie.
While each system of local government has its benefits and detriments, they can all work well if implemented in an effective manner. To help make our democracy effective though, it is vital that all eligible voters actually vote. Please do for whichever candidate(s) you feel will serve you best.
