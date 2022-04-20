When I heard that the Box Elder Republican Party was going to use electronics, I commented on the group Facebook page that paper ballots should be used because the citizens can audit the elections. Thomas Rust commented, “that the electronic system is more auditable than paper ballots.” I respectfully disagree; with the electronic system you can check your own vote but not everyone else’s. Electronic systems can be easily manipulated.
It was interesting that the Facebook page I commented on, took off the comment button so I could no longer comment or to post a future post. You know you are over the target when they shut down your freedom of speech.
I would have never been able to prove that I had been wrongfully eliminated when I ran for state delegate if I had not been allowed to audit the election. The former county Republican chairman, Scott Erickson, would not let me see the paper ballots even though he was asked twice. My husband went and spoke with former representative Ben Ferry and he told Scott Erickson to produce the paper ballots, which he did and it was proven I had been wrongfully eliminated.
Lt. Governor Deidre Hendrickson stated in a recent letter about citizens who want an audit of the 2020 elections that, “It is the opinion of the Lt. Governor that repeated demands for access to election system data with the stated purpose to “audit” or “verify” officially certified elections is not in the public interest.” Those in charge of elections want the citizens to trust them but they do not want the citizens to be able to verify that trust, how convenient.
Kudos to Washington county, Utah for using paper ballots at their county convention and to Nye County, Nevada; the County Commissioners voted 5-0 to get rid of voting machines, conduct the primary and general elections with paper ballots (containing anti-counterfeit features) and hand count at the Precinct level. Other states and counties are following Nye County, Nevada’s decision. All of Utah should be doing the same.