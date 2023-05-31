Support Local Journalism

For the past few years and more, many people in Utah have been distressed over the lowering water level of the Great Salt Lake. The State has now even created a new Great Salt Lake Commissioner position to oversee the many state, federal and other agencies and organizations that have some jurisdiction over the Lake in an effort to enhance and sustain the water level.

The fact is the earth’s geology changes over time. I grew up in the Great Lakes area of the country, where the lakes didn’t exist prior to the last glacial age 11,000 or so years ago. Now, they do. Here in Utah, there used to be Lake Bonneville. It was massively larger than the Great Salt Lake, resulting from an increase in precipitation and a decrease in evaporation as a result of cooler temperatures. At one time, it was over 980 feet deep and was nearly as large as Lake Michigan. It formed between 13,000-30,000 years ago, but about 13,000 years ago, the natural Marsh Creek fan-dam collapsed, and the Lake level dropped to the more modern-day Great Salt Lake levels.


