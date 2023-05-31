...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1357 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate near action stage with a
maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs) early Thursday
morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: Utah's challenge with the Great Salt Lake
For the past few years and more, many people in Utah have been distressed over the lowering water level of the Great Salt Lake. The State has now even created a new Great Salt Lake Commissioner position to oversee the many state, federal and other agencies and organizations that have some jurisdiction over the Lake in an effort to enhance and sustain the water level.
The fact is the earth’s geology changes over time. I grew up in the Great Lakes area of the country, where the lakes didn’t exist prior to the last glacial age 11,000 or so years ago. Now, they do. Here in Utah, there used to be Lake Bonneville. It was massively larger than the Great Salt Lake, resulting from an increase in precipitation and a decrease in evaporation as a result of cooler temperatures. At one time, it was over 980 feet deep and was nearly as large as Lake Michigan. It formed between 13,000-30,000 years ago, but about 13,000 years ago, the natural Marsh Creek fan-dam collapsed, and the Lake level dropped to the more modern-day Great Salt Lake levels.
