Our elected officials approved 2,200+ new housing units to be built in Tremonton in the past few years, as compared to the 3,456 that already existed in the 2020 census. Are these new housing units meeting the wishes of the public or the goals of our City?
Are our elected officials and the top city staff being effective in accomplishing the goals for our City? Of course, they’re the ones who set the goals, not the public. The public can comment to the draft goals and plans for the city, but the elected officials and top city staff don’t have to comply with the majority’s wishes. They can choose instead to fulfill their own wishes.
So, what are the goals that these officials have for our City that would prompt them to approve this huge increase in housing in Tremonton? Also, have those goals been met — are these officials being effective?
First, why did our city leaders approve this mass construction in our City? 2,200+ new housing units have not been built here yet. It’s probably around 600-800 that have been completed — with many more in the works.
The reasons offered at City Council meetings and from individual Council members were that we needed the new housing primarily to create 1) Moderate Income Housing, 2) affordable housing so that adult children could move out of their parents’ homes, 3) available housing to attract new workers to our major employers, and 4) to hopefully attract new big businesses to our City.
Following 3-4 years of this housing boom, have the goals been met? First, none of the new housing units that have been constructed have any Moderate Income Housing. Second, the adult children can’t afford the new housing; and while the new housing has substantially increased our population in Tremonton, nearly all of the major employers in our area have lost workers since 2020. One major employer here is down over 200 staff as compared to the pre-COVID timeframe.
So now we can look at how effective our city leaders have been in reaching their goals. They do some good things for the City, but in exploding our population, it’s not good. The goals above have not been met, and they’ve drastically changed the culture in Tremonton and are increasing our taxes to accommodate the booming population that they created.
There may have been other goals that our city leaders had when approving so much new housing; and if so, hopefully they’ll be transparent and share that information with us all so that we can see if those were worthy reasons and if they were achieved.
