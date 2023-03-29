Support Local Journalism

Our elected officials approved 2,200+ new housing units to be built in Tremonton in the past few years, as compared to the 3,456 that already existed in the 2020 census. Are these new housing units meeting the wishes of the public or the goals of our City?

Are our elected officials and the top city staff being effective in accomplishing the goals for our City? Of course, they’re the ones who set the goals, not the public. The public can comment to the draft goals and plans for the city, but the elected officials and top city staff don’t have to comply with the majority’s wishes. They can choose instead to fulfill their own wishes.


