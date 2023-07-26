I went to the Box Elder Water Conservancy District (BRWCD) meeting on June 28, 2023. I was informed that there was a public comment period, but when I got there, the General Manager, Carl Mackley, told me that there was no public comment period, only a public hearing comment period.
I visited with Chairman David Forsgren before the meeting started, asking him to write a retraction to his editorial entitled, “Comments about water district incorrect”, dated April 26, 2023. He replied, that he would not.
I presented Mr. Forsgren a copy of the BRWCD report I had received after requesting the minutes for the BRWCD public hearing held on November 16, 2022, and also gave him a copy of his editorial with all the corrections I added. Mayor D.J. Bott was a witness to this transaction. Mr. Forsgren asked me where I got the report? I replied, “from your office.” There were only four citizens listed in this report, not twelve. I told Mr. Forsgren that I can only report on what I received from your office.
The BRWCD does not serve all citizens; only about 400 citizens. Chanshare Sod Farm is not agriculture, it is horticultural; grows grass for landscapes. It is wrong to force citizens to pay for other citizens water projects. It is wrong to use our tax dollars to buy water and put it under government control. Weber and Davis counties are under their water district control.
BRWCD is a socialist board. Not all board members are elected so you have taxation without representation. Those elected officials that are on this board have violated their oaths of office; to support, obey and defend the US Constitution and the Utah Constitution. Socialism is contrary to our Republic and yet they serve on this socialist board plus many other socialist boards. Who will step forward and reverse this?
I told Mr. Forsgren that if he had any integrity, he would write a retraction to his editorial. All citizens should be in the process of helping to eliminate this socialist program and many others. Remember, we are a Republic, if we can keep it.
