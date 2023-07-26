Support Local Journalism

I went to the Box Elder Water Conservancy District (BRWCD) meeting on June 28, 2023. I was informed that there was a public comment period, but when I got there, the General Manager, Carl Mackley, told me that there was no public comment period, only a public hearing comment period.

I visited with Chairman David Forsgren before the meeting started, asking him to write a retraction to his editorial entitled, “Comments about water district incorrect”, dated April 26, 2023. He replied, that he would not.


