I find it interesting that the Box Elder News Journal asks for “Your Perspectives” but then changes “Your Perspectives.” For example, in my last editorial entitled, “Water Conservancy District must go” dated March 29th, I did not say, “Some believe the UN’s goals are to control all land, air, water and people.” I said, The United Nations goals are to control all land, air, water, and people.” All you have to do is read their book on Global Biodiversity.
There were other changes to my editorial that I did not say. I would like to express my perspectives but it appears that I have to have my perspectives align with what the newspaper wants me say.
To answer Daniel Greenhalgh’s question in his editorial entitled, “Where do you draw the line?” dated April 5th; I would like to ask him the same question, “where do you draw the line when the government keeps taking your families income to pay for all the socialist programs they put in place?”
The Bear River Water Conservancy District does not ensure adequate water for “all” as you stated, it only provides for about 400 citizens. Farmers do not use the BRWCD as you stated. The BRWCD deals with culinary water and the farmers use agriculture water.
Socialist programs are those which benefit one group or one class of citizens as opposed to helping everyone which police, fire and EMS provide (public safety). Society benefits by removing crime.
Although, I am questioning ambulance service. Everyone pays into this service but when you actually use it you are given a bill. For example, a relative used the ambulance service from Brigham to Salt Lake and was charged $4,500. Another relative was charged $1,500 from just outside of Brigham to Brigham. I say, let the free market provide this service and your cost will go down and service will improve. You will not be forced to pay for this service. Right now, you are doubled taxed.
We should be standing against socialist programs, if you believe in Liberty and Justice for all.
