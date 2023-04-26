Support Local Journalism

I find it interesting that the Box Elder News Journal asks for “Your Perspectives” but then changes “Your Perspectives.” For example, in my last editorial entitled, “Water Conservancy District must go” dated March 29th, I did not say, “Some believe the UN’s goals are to control all land, air, water and people.” I said, The United Nations goals are to control all land, air, water, and people.” All you have to do is read their book on Global Biodiversity.

There were other changes to my editorial that I did not say. I would like to express my perspectives but it appears that I have to have my perspectives align with what the newspaper wants me say.


