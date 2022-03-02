The "Slow the Grow" referendum, where so many of us Tremonton citizens have worked hard to repeal the high-density housing zone that the City Council created in the new Rivers Edge Subdivision has come to the finish line. We wanted to keep you all informed of the results and to thank those of you who either signed the referendum petition, assisted in gathering signatures, or were folks from the surrounding communities who approached us and expressed your concern with Tremonton City’s gross overdevelopment, water scarcity, school overcrowding, upcoming tax increases that will impact you as well, and your wish that you could have signed the petition. You’re all amazing people, and we’re proud to live by you and share this community.
Utah law required that we had to gather signatures from at least 35% of the Tremonton Active Voters. That added up to a very large number. Those of us working to gather such signatures worked to get the word out and to make ourselves available to gather your signatures. Besides stationing ourselves at Midland Square and Kent’s Supermarket, we also were able to gather signatures going door-to-door. And from those efforts over the past few weeks, we were able to gather a really large number of signatures. However, we did not achieve the goal.
We gathered approximately 900 signatures and submitted them to the County Clerk, which, while not enough to put this issue on the November ballot, stills sends a strong message to the City Council. For example, it shows that a huge number of residents are opposed to the City Council expanding our population so much and so fast. It shows that our City Council is having a huge impact on the surrounding communities, and a huge number of you nearby residents in Garland, Bothwell, Thatcher, Honeyville, Deweyville, Riverside, Fielding, Plymouth and more are distressed strongly about this situation. It shows that more people signed this petition than voted for our City Council members and the Mayor in 2019 and in 2021. Regretfully, it also shows that our City leadership doesn’t feel the same as so many of their constituents — constituents who actually like Tremonton for what it has been since its founding and through 2019 — a slower growing city that held strong to its agricultural and smaller town roots, where folks are overwhelming friendly, crime is low, and costs are reasonable. We just wish that the City leaders liked our Tremonton as much as we all do and would not want to drastically change it as they have done over the past two years and want to do even more now.
Again, we can’t thank you all enough. You’ve helped out tremendously. But please don’t think that this is all over. In fact, there’s a lot more that we can do. For example, three of the City Council members’ seats will be up for election next year, where we’ll have the chance to make a huge change to who occupies those seats and how the City will be run going forward. You’ll have to vote then to make that difference, or else we’ll see a lot more of this reckless, self-serving overdevelopment, which will lead Tremonton to more than double or triple in size in just a few short years. And don’t be surprised if you see more referendums and initiatives in the near future. We’ll continue to watch the actions of the City Council, City Staff, Commission Members and Mayor and to keep you as informed as we can. If we work together and in the majority, we can and will make a difference.
Mike Linford
Tremonton