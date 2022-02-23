There’s a lot of excitement now about the massive growth that we’re experiencing in Tremonton, especially with the City Council’s intent to boom our city growth. This growth will change our lives drastically in many ways. I just want to address one issue here though — traffic.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) establishes a grading system for intersections on roads. It’s known as the Level of Service (LOS) grading system, which the state of Utah uses so they can receive federal support services. The LOS grades signalized intersections with grades A, B, C, D, E and F. An F is a failing grade; and any delay over 80 seconds is an F.
With our quickly growing traffic problems; and with them going to be much larger in the next couple of years as the City Council endorses the irresponsible amount of growth here, an F grade is imminent. When that occurs, we’ll see the state of Utah take action, as they control Main Street – it being a state highway. The State will probably take the normal actions to shorten the delay times at the light(s). First, they’ll lengthen the time of the green light going east and west and increase the red light on the side street(s), particularly at Tremont Street. This will shorten the Main Street delay, which is all the State will care about. When that is not enough to shorten the delay time and improve the State’s grade to an acceptable level, then they’ll consider other options. The obvious option is to ban parking on Main Street in the downtown area and increase the number of lanes to 5, with two lanes going each direction and a turn lane. Hmmmmmmm. If you’re a shop owner downtown on Main Street, will that help your business?
Hopefully, as the City Council decided to ignore the huge number of citizens who opposed this too rapid growth, they were well aware of this impact that it would have on Main Street. They are hopefully also aware that this impact will drive many of us residents onto 6th South and 6th North, as well as 1000 North and Rocket Road in an effort to avoid the Main Street delays. This, of course, will impact those other cross-town roads and create problems there. Those roads are not state highways though, and the City will need to take action to deal with the increased traffic on those roads.
This is just an FYI to us Tremonton citizens. Hope you’re ready for all of these changes. And, if you’re not so supportive of this, join so many others who are helping to “Slow the Grow.”