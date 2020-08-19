Tremonton’s reputation as a hub of artistic expression for northern Utah continues to grow, as evidenced by a heavy piece of hardware the city just earned in an annual statewide competition.
The city’s displays of public art, most notably the murals that adorn buildings all over town, have earned it a Best of State award for the fifth consecutive year.
Every year since 2016, Tremonton has been one of dozens of winners recognized in the Best of State arts and entertainment division. This time around the city took the top prize in the division, the BOSS (Best of State Statue) award, making it one of just a handful of winners statewide.
“It’s a major thing,” City Recreation and Events Manager Zach LeFevre said. “Only 10 of these are given out.”
LeFevre explained the significance of the award while presenting the statue to Mayor Roger Fridal at a Tremonton City Council meeting earlier this month. The bronze trophy, plated with 24-karat gold and affixed to a granite base, weighs in at 22 pounds.
While those familiar with Tremonton already know about the city’s murals, LeFevre said getting Best of State awards five years running has people from around the state and region taking notice as well. The murals have been featured in magazines and on television, including a recent spot on the PBS Utah program “This is Utah.”
Tremonton’s art scene is also gaining momentum through word of mouth among local artists. In June, the city kicked off summer by hosting its annual Midland Square Chalk Affair, a chalk-art contest that started off with a handful of mostly local people. This year, the daylong event at Midland Square park downtown attracted about 40 artists, many of them from the Salt Lake City area.
Seeking to capitalize on its growing reputation, Tremonton in 2018 created an arts council comprised of city officials and staff, as well as members of the community who are involved in visual, performing, musical and other forms of art.
City Manager Shawn Warnke said the council’s efforts have bolstered public art in Tremonton by creating a more organized effort. Warnke also credits individual artists and art organizations, including Jason Nessen, the local artists who has created many of the city’s murals.
A combination of public and private funding has also been a driving force in the overall effort. The city has received grant money from the Box Elder County Tourism Tax Advisory Board and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, as well as contributions from sponsors including Rocky Mountain Power, Union Pacific Railroad Co., Northrop Grumman Corp. and others.