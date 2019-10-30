After a lifetime of love and compassion, Lila Standing Miller passed away peacefully at her home in Tremonton, Utah, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lila was born, Jan. 16, 1931, in Fielding, Utah. She was the daughter of Leonard A. and Leona A. Earl Standing. She was the youngest of six children. She met Dennis Miller at their clarinet lesson when they were freshmen at Bear River High School. Lila and Dennis dated throughout high school, graduating together. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1949. They made their home in Tremonton where Dennis was working for his dad at American Oil Company in Tremonton. This later became Miller Gas Company.
After marriage, she stayed busy in raising her family, and being involved in community affairs such as civic club and church service. She loved serving in the Primary. They were blessed with four children and their family enjoyed many gatherings at their cabin on Bear Lake. They also loved to travel, especially the annual fishing trips to Yellowstone. They later purchased a home in St. George and loved to snowbird every winter there. She loved to ski, golf, swim, boat and entertain family and friends with delicious meals.
Lila has left behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness that will influence many generations to come. All the neighborhood children, plus every stray cat and dog, knew they could stop by the Miller house for a treat. Lila and Dennis served LDS missions in Dallas, Texas; St. George, Utah; and at the Paris, Idaho Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her parents, brothers, Byrle, France; sisters, Klea, Fay, and Verna.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Bob) Doutre, Kathy (Byron) Wood, of Tremonton, Cheryl Ann (DeeEll) Fifield, of Fruit Heights, and Roger (Rachelle) Miller, of Mendon. She has 17 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 600 N. 300 East, Tremonton. Friends visited with family Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Missionary Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com