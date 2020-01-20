Linda Smart
Linda Christina Smart passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 74. She will be remembered by her family as a fun and loving individual. She spent her days doing things she loved, like hunting, shopping, crafting, and other creative hobbies.
Linda was born June 5, 1945 in Tremonton, Utah. She attended Bear River High School and Utah State University. Linda did bookkeeping for a small business she owned with her husband and served as a government employee for 19 years.
Linda will always be remembered by her husband, Gil Smart Jr., and daughter, Anna Warren. She is survived by her mother, brothers, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Bessinger, sister, Diane Harris, her sons, Donald “Chad” Davis and Gil Smart III, and grandson, Bryce Warren.
The family offers special thanks to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for their support and care of Linda.
Private services will be held and, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Https://ww5.komen.org/
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com