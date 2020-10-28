Gauge Kelley and Lindsey Larkin got hitched on October, 10, 2020. Due to COVID, a small family gathering was held in their honor.
Lindsey Larkin is the daughter of Jason and Amy Larkin of Thatcher. Lindsey is a 2019 BRHS and BTECH graduate. She is currently employed at Sandy’s Hair and Beauty Supply in Tremonton.
Gauge Kelley is the son of Todd and Shawna Kelley of Farr West. Gauge graduated from Fremont High and Ogden-Weber Technical College in 2017. He is currently employed at Marriott Construction.
Following their wedding, the couple ran off on a week-long adventure in Florida, then hurried home to start a new chapter of their lives, with their little dog Brandy, at their home in Corinne.
The couple is registered at Walmart or Venmo under lindseylarkin. This will really help them with house renovations and projects.