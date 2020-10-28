With new requirements and guidelines for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic being implemented across the state, including in Box Elder County, local business groups are joining together in an effort to identify and let people know which businesses are committed to following safety protocols.
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce is one of many groups statewide that have partnered with the Salt Lake Chamber in the Utah Department of Health’s “Stay Safe to Stay Open” initiative, an effort to communicate to the public which businesses are taking precautions.
Participating businesses take a pledge to follow several guidelines and recommendations to prevent and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. While the program is entirely voluntary, those who participate are listed in an online directory and receive colorful signage to put up in their businesses to let customers know they have committed to various safety measures that are encouraged or required by the state.
With most counties in Utah now listed as high-risk for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s most recent guidelines, the Stay Safe to Stay Open program has been sending ambassadors to communities all over the state to get their message out. Program representatives were in Box Elder County last week, driving a van marked with the program’s logo in an effort to get more local businesses to “take the pledge.”
The program launched in July, but is making a renewed effort to get the word out in local communities under the new state regulations.
Monica Holdaway, president of the Box Elder Chamber, said more than 80 businesses in the county had signed up as of last week, with most of those signups coming in the last month.
“2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but we need to continue to support our local businesses to keep the economy open safely,” Holdaway said. “Those that take the pledge are added to a statewide directory that Utahns can review to assure that when they go into a store, restaurant or office that the businesses are adhering to Utah Department of Health guidelines. They will know what to expect, and what is expected of them.”
She said the directory, available on the program website at www.stayopenutah.com, is easy to use as people can search for a list of businesses by county, or by entering a specific business name to see if it is participating.
In order to get listed, businesses agree to follow a list of guidelines that include: checking symptoms of employees before work and having them stay home when sick; having employees wash hands frequently and avoiding touching their faces; practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when they are in close proximity to others; learning about high-risk groups and helping to protect them; covering mouths when coughing or sneezing; regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces; and following public health guidelines as they are updated.
Josie Beth Archibald, general manager of The Peak, which offers sports, education and other activities for children at its facility in Perry, said the program has been a valuable resource for planning its operations during the pandemic.
“It has allowed us to navigate and communicate changes in a smooth and consistent manner,” Archibald said. “Our staff understands what they need to do, and it sends a clear message to anyone entering our facility what is expected and what our top priority is, which is their safety.”
Box Elder County Commissioner and local business owner Jeff Scott said the goal is simply for local businesses to be able to continue to provide their products and services, and “we can’t do that if everyone is sick.
“Really all that any of us want as business owners is for families and our customers to be healthy and safe,” Scott said. “Let’s all do our part to keep everyone healthy and at the same time keep our economy moving forward.”
For more information or to sign up, visit www.stayopenutah.com.