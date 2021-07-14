The past year has limited the funding for our local Bear River Valley Museum with doors being closed most of the time. Three local clubs collectively donated $1,200 to be used for yearly utility bills. Pictured left to right are Julia Wardle, Tremonton Women's Civic League; Karen Stokes, Bear River Valley Museum; and Kathy Bessinger, GFWC Women's Civic League. Not pictured is Carli Morrison, Kiwanis Club.
We would like to encourage everyone who can make a donation to our local museum to do so. Let’s keep the doors open and be sure to visit the museum at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton, where new items are always being added. The museum is now open daily from 2 to 5 p.m. Check the website, www.brvmuseum.com, for upcoming events, or call (435) 257-8560.