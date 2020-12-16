A Box Elder County bull rider’s momentum at the biggest rodeo event of the year was cut short last week after he was hospitalized with severe injuries sustained during the competition.
27-year-old Tyler Bingham, of Howell, was hurt on Wednesday, Dec. 9 during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
Bingham had drawn Spotted Demon, a notoriously difficult mount and the 2018 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bull of the Year. Just out of the gate, Bingham’s head, protected by a helmet, collided with the bull’s head, knocking Bingham unconscious. He fell to the ground, and one of the bull’s rear hooves came down on his chest. He lay on the arena floor for several minutes while medical personnel evaluated him before taking him to a local hospital.
A press release from the NFR the following day stated that Bingham had suffered a concussion. His wife, Jerica Bingham, wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that he was in an intensive care unit with numerous broken bones, including at least six ribs, his sternum and left clavicle. He also sustained a hematoma underneath the sternum, as well as bruises to his lungs and heart.
Jerica Bingham wrote that hospital staff were keeping Tyler “for a day or two” to monitor his heart and make sure it was healing properly, but he “is already cracking jokes and coming back to himself.”
Bingham was wearing a helmet and protective chest plate, both of which are optional for NFR competitors.
According to a biography on the PRCA website, Bingham was the No. 12-ranked bull rider in the world coming into this year’s NFR competition. He had already earned $26,500 in this year’s finals, due mainly to a third-place finish in the second round.
Bingham qualified for the national finals for the third time this year. He earned $118,872 in last year’s finals after finishing fourth overall.
He earned more than $82,000 on the PRCA circuit this year, highlighted by four outright wins and two co-champion finishes, including a victory at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan in August.
Bingham was the national high school champion bull rider in 2011, and has won at least one professional competition every year since 2015. He is the younger brother of Tim Bingham, another local bull rider and three-time NFR qualifier.
In her online post, Jerica Bingham expressed gratitude for an outpouring of support that came in following her husband’s injury.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love and concern!!!” she wrote. “You can’t beat our rodeo family and we are so lucky to be apart of such a great community!”
While Bingham’s injury prevented him from finishing the finals, his fellow Utahns carried the torch well, with competitors from the state bringing home four world titles.
Kaycee Field, of Genola, won the bareback championship for the fifth time, and the Wright family, of Milford, continued its string of rodeo dominance. Ryder Wright took his second saddle bronc title while his younger brother, Stetson, captured both the bull riding and all-around cowboy trophies.