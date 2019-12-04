It’s well documented that spending money at locally owned businesses is one of the best ways to boost local economies.
Leaders of local nonprofit groups say the same is true for their organizations, and they’re banding together this holiday season with a common goal of generating more donations to benefit underserved populations in Box Elder County.
Several nonprofits based in the county have launched a new website, givelocalnu.org, where donors can find links to give to groups that will keep those dollars local.
“We really need to get our county realizing that giving local makes us all stronger, and we’re trying to keep some of the money that we’re raising here,” said JeuneElle Jeffries, executive director and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah. “Our nonprofits are locally run, locally led, and there is not a nonprofit in Box Elder County that when you give them a dollar, that that dollar is not going to people.”
Jeffries said fundraising is always a challenge for nonprofit groups that generally don’t have the staff or other resources for marketing, and the challenge is even greater in smaller communities like Box Elder County.
The givelocalnu.org site has links to the Boys & Girls Club, Box Elder Community Garden, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, Pregnancy Care Center, Habitat for Humanity, New Hope Crisis Center and the Box Elder Family Support Center. It also features short videos explaining the benefits of keeping local dollars in local communities. Jeffries said that in addition to making it easy for people to donate, the site also helps connect people with volunteer opportunities and provides more information about each organization.
She said more than half of Box Elder County families have used the services of at least one of these groups sometime in the past five years.
“These are the nonprofits that make Box Elder County what it is,” she said. “It’s why our families can take care of themselves, pay bills, get to work, and be safe and enriched.”
She said bigger nonprofits on a national scale can’t deliver the same level of targeted, need-based services that local groups provide.
“No large nonprofit can come in and serve these neighborhoods like these women,” she said, referring to the fact that most local nonprofits are staffed primarily by women. “They give more than they get, and they make a big difference.”
Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers said there is a known multiplier effect that happens when people spend their money at local businesses, and that same concept could apply to community need-based services.
“If you spend a dollar in Box Elder County to a local industry, it rotates seven to 10 times before it leaves the county, and I imagine it’s the same thing with nonprofits,” Summers said.
Jeffries said she is working to get some major local employers on board as well, with giving campaigns that allow employees to donate through automatic payroll deductions or other means to increase the levels of giving on a larger scale.
The coalition of nonprofits is also in the midst of a “12 Days of Christmas” effort, running now through Dec. 12, to collect items like baby bottles, work gloves and warm clothing to distribute to those in need.
“We know we have a really generous county, and we just need to educate people to give it here,” Jeffries said, adding that dollars given to local nonprofits are used more efficiently in helping people because that money is less likely to be lost in things like administrative costs.
“There’s not a nonprofit in the county that’s running at more than 10 percent overhead, and that’s just unheard of,” she said. “We need the funds, we need the resources, to keep going.”