A Tremonton restaurant was burglarized last week and authorities are searching for more information as they help locate those involved.
According to the Tremonton Police Department, on the night of Aug. 20, or the early morning of Aug. 21, The Grille restaurant was broken into and a safe was taken from the location.
“The suspect(s) shut off power to the building via an external power switch and entered the restaurant area after prying open the front door,” the department stated.
Once inside the suspect(s) were able to gain access to the office area and moved a heavy safe out of the building that contained an undisclosed amount of cash. That safe was later located a “significant distance from the scene where it had been broken open,” the statement added.
“Business owners are asked to be vigilant of suspicious activity or persons and to report them to the police department immediately,” added the report.
The Grille was temporarily closed as of Monday to repair damage sustained by the building in the course of the burglary.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Kearl at (435) 257-9551.