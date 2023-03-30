police lights stock photo

School officials and law enforcement agencies were have been working to reassure the public that local schools are safe following a false report of shots being fired at Box Elder High School.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Brigham City Police Department, with assistance from Tremonton-Garland police, Perry police and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the report at the high school in Brigham City.


