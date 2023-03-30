School officials and law enforcement agencies were have been working to reassure the public that local schools are safe following a false report of shots being fired at Box Elder High School.
On Wednesday morning, officers with the Brigham City Police Department, with assistance from Tremonton-Garland police, Perry police and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the report at the high school in Brigham City.
The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated the threat. According to a statement from Brigham City police, “officers on the scene were able to determine that there were no actual threats and that the call had originated elsewhere.”
As a precautionary measure, other schools in Box Elder County were also placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. Teachers locked their doors, but classes continued while police checked security at the schools.
According to the Box Elder School District, no credible threats were found at any schools in the county, and classes were back in session by about 10 a.m.
In a prepared statement, the school district encouraged students who were upset or concerned by the situation to go to their school offices for support, and parents could check their children out of school if desired.
“We understand this may be a stressful situation for your students,” the district wrote.
The threats were not isolated to Box Elder High. Brigham City police, the Box Elder School District and Utah Department of Public Safety all said there were similar false reports at schools across northern Utah and the state.
“Multiple hoax calls have claimed active shooter situations in various schools throughout the state,” a DPS statement confirmed. “These calls are taken very seriously and are immediately looked into by law enforcement agencies.”
According to the statement from the Box Elder School District, other schools in the neighboring districts of Ogden, Weber and Cache received similar false reports.
The reports apparently extended well beyond the borders of Utah, with Brigham police stating that the threats were possibly happening “across the nation.”
Detectives with local law enforcement agencies have been working to determine the source or sources of the threats since Wednesday’s incident.
In the meantime, Brigham City police noted that they and other agencies regularly train for active shooter situations in conjunction with the school district.
“We train yearly with all agencies inside Box Elder County so that all officers are able to respond to any school within the county and work together to keep the children of our community safe.”
The school district stated that this training came in handy on Wednesday, even though the threat at Box Elder High turned out to be a hoax.
“We appreciate how our law enforcement, teachers, and students handled this stressful situation,” the district wrote.
