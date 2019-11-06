October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The month was filled with lots of activities in Box Elder County.
The director of the New Hope Crisis Center, Penny Evans, was able to visit with the county commissioners during a commission meeting, and with Brigham City and Tremonton City councils during their council meetings. A proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month was read at all of the respective meetings.
Two awareness walks were held, one in Brigham City and one in Tremonton.
On Oct. 24 and 25, the annual domestic violence service providers conference was held. Topics at the event included working with male victims; protective orders and stalking injunctions; helping survivors of homicide; a case study “A Night Never Forgotten”; and a victim’s story.
We also presented the first ever Dennis B. Vincent victim services award. There were approximately 70 service providers who attended the conference.
In 2018, the New Hope Crisis Center served 796 women, 228 children and 131 males who were impacted by domestic violence and child abuse, dating violence, stalking, and other types of abuse. Staff members responded to 2,809 crisis calls. Staff provided assistance to 40 victims of sexual assault/rape, 19 victims of child sexual abuse, and 57 victims of child physical abuse. Staff members gave 1,323 community referrals. Advocacy was provided in the justice court to 370 victims of crime. The shelter housed 61 women and 71 children for a total of 2,665 bed days.
The domestic violence support group held 36 sessions and served 28 women (unduplicated).
The sexual assault survivor group held four sessions and served two women and one man. Monthly, children’s and youth support groups served 20 kids. Women’s life skills held two classes of seven sessions serving five women (duplicated).
Educational outreach presentations were given to 8,076 students in grades K-12 (duplicated). Community outreach presentations were given to 4,571 community members.
Coalition meetings trained 165 CADVA members (duplicated) and 20 SART members (unduplicated).
All of the services that the crisis center provides are free of charge. The center operates on grant funding and private donations.
Right now, the New Hope Crisis Center is hosting a fundraiser. This fundraiser, Reindeer Games, is hosted annually and is sponsored by Heritage Auto of Brigham City, State Farm Insurance — Dan Price, and The Gillies Funeral Chapel.
This fun event is held on the first Thursday of December. It will be held this year on Dec. 5 at Heritage Auto in Brigham City. Santa, Mrs. Claus and some reindeer will be there that night. Children may greet Santa and the reindeer.
The crisis center is currently accepting donations for this fundraiser. Businesses and individuals can donate directly to the NHCC. Plaques are created for those who donate $100 or more and will be displayed the night of the event.
If you are interested in donating, you can contact the New Hope Crisis Center at (435) 723-5600, or you can stop in or mail a check to the center at 435 E. 700 South in Brigham City.