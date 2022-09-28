Honor Flight 7 (copy)

Military veterans attend a welcome home ceremony at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton after returning from a Utah Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. in May 2018. 

 Leader file photo

Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service.

Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and after being forced to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nucor is thrilled to be able to host a trip for veterans once again, said Randi Mckay, human resources administrator at the company’s Vulcraft facility in Brigham City and a longtime volunteer with the Utah Honor Flight organization.

