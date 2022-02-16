Marianne Valenta‘s own family history runs deep in the history of Tremonton, so it’s fitting that she has written a book about the early days of the town.
Valenta’s new book, “Tremonton … And They Came By Train,” covers the period from the early settlement of the area in the late 19th century up to about 1930. As the title suggests, the book largely focuses on the farming families from Iowa, Illinois and other Midwestern states who moved to the Bear River Valley around the turn of the 20th century, enticed by agents representing the vast tracts of land that the federal government handed over to railroad companies following the completion of the transcontinental railroad at Promontory in 1869.
The meticulously researched volume chronicles the exploits of the Methodists from New Sharon, Iowa and nearby communities, who traveled west on the newly minted railroad and settled around what is now known as Iowa String Road. It also delves into the stories of Apostolic Christians from Tremont, Illinois who founded Tremonton City in 1903.
Most of the surrounding communities were settled under the direction of Brigham Young by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and while those settlements are generally well documented in LDS archives, places like Tremonton and Corinne that were founded by members of other faiths tend to be not as well represented in the historical record, Valenta said.
“The lives of the LDS in the Bear River Valley have been well chronicled due to the wonderful journals and records they kept,” she writes in the preface of her new book. “However, the Midwestern settlers must not have seen the value in doing this, thus their story has been more difficult to unearth.”
That relative lack of record keeping has meant a lot of work for Valenta, who traveled to the places in Iowa and Illinois from where Tremonton’s earliest white residents came, poring over local newspapers from the settlement era to determine exactly who decided to head west, along with the when, why and how.
Among those settlers were her great grandparents, Seward “S.B.” and Julia Watland, who were among a group from New Sharon that arrived in 1898. Among others, the Watlands became early community leaders, with S.B. Watland opening a store in downtown Tremonton and becoming one of its first mayors.
During an interview while visiting her family home in downtown Tremonton, which was built in 1916 and has been in her family almost continuously since, Valenta talked about the motivation for researching and writing the book.
“I got interested in writing the history of the town about 20 or 25 years ago,” she said. “When I realized that people didn’t really know how this town started, and since my family were some of the people who started the town, I wanted to straighten that out.”
While many books and other accounts of Tremonton’s history are a compilation of anecdotes submitted by individuals, Valenta took a more thorough and scientific approach, combing through volumes of newspapers and other documents in an effort to paint a more complete and accurate picture of the city’s origins.
“This is a book you really need to read from the front to the back to get the story,” she said. “It’s not just a town history where every family puts in their own little history. Because so many people had different ideas of how (Tremonton) was settled, I knew that if I did this, since all these people are mostly gone now and there’s nobody left to contradict it, I had to be very factual and prove things.”
Valenta has been involved in numerous other efforts to document and preserve the history of Tremonton, leading an effort several years ago in conjunction with the University of Utah to digitize old issues of the Leader, among other projects.
She dedicated “And They Came by Train” to her daughter, Holly Sue Linford, a talented historian and writer in her own right who provided plenty of help as Valenta conducted her research for the book. Holly succumbed to cancer a few years ago, and around the same time, Valenta’s then-husband left her.
“I had a couple of things happen that were pretty life shaking and just couldn’t work on it for a few years,” she said.
She remarried and now lives in Texas with husband Frank, a man with a kind disposition, firm handshake and thick Texas accent. Her son Mike lives in the family home downtown, and Valenta visits several times a year.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Valentas were forced to stay in, she took it as a sign that it was time to jump back in and finish the book.
“I thought ‘There are no excuses now. I have no interruptions,’” she said. “It was time to finish it, so I did.”
Since the book’s timeline ends around 1930, she said most people today won’t recognize many of the names it contains. That leaves plenty of room for someone else who might be interested in documenting the next era of Tremonton, Valenta said.
“I had to stop somewhere or I would never live long enough to finish it,” she said. “I’m hoping there could be a Volume Two — if I could talk someone into doing it.”