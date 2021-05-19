It is with great pride that several Corinnites and citizens of the surrounding area were recognized at the last Box Elder School District Board meeting for service in the district. Maegyn Ipsen, daughter of Lindsey and Greg Holmes, was given accolades for her achievements while serving as a teaching intern at Discovery School.
Lisa Marble and Meg Ferry both spoke at the meeting to encourage the board to accept Marble’s bid to purchase the Corinne School and convert it to an assisted living/community center. Unfortunately she was not successful and Capener and Company will take over the property. Kudos offered to her and her gigantic efforts to put Corinne on the map for another step into the future.
Several familiar teachers in the area were recognized for their service in the schools and are retiring. Those retiring included Patty Clawson, Marci Nelson, JoAnne Barker, and Bruce Wankier. Camille McDermott was chosen as the Outstanding Elementary School Teacher.
Are we good, or what?
At the recent Corinne City Council meeting, Mayor Brett Merkley spoke concerning a 10-year plan for the city. He included a new truck for the city and the finish of the shop building. Bids will be needed for others to lay concrete/asphalt for a road around to the back of the building.
Fate for the 4th of July activities? City council said yes to fireworks, if available, a possible parade and Flag ceremony at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., but no food. A little is better than none at all.
Councilwoman Irene Jensen pleaded that the fence around the ballpark be repaired. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell has plans for the advisory group for the old Methodist church. Both ladies condemned all the puncture weeds on city property.