...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Logan football coach Bart Bowen stands on the sidelines as they play Bonneville (Idaho) on Aug. 25, 2022 in Logan.
Bart Bowen, a former state champion football player at Bear River High, was fired Tuesday morning after four seasons as Logan High's head coach.
According to Shana Longhurst, Logan City School District’s director of communications and public relations, the decision to let Bowen go was made by the school’s administration.
Longhurst didn’t share any reasoning for the decision beyond Logan High “just felt that this is a good time to move in a different direction.” She specified the decision to relieve Bowen of his duties was not necessarily tied to the coach’s performance.
“Just as other schools in our area, in our region, have made coaching changes, they just choose to go in a different direction at different times,” Longhurst said.
Bowen, a native of Box Elder County, was a player on Bear River's 2003 state championship-winning team.
According to Bowen, the school didn’t provide him with any further reasoning for the decision.
“They just said they wanted to go in a different direction. They wouldn’t give me any details either,” he told The Herald Journal. “It’s frustrating that I was there for four years and that’s all they want to give me. I’ll miss the kids.”
Longhurst confirmed Bowen was not allowed to address the team, which she said was typical after coaches are let go.
Bowen disagreed. He was able to send his players a message in which he broke the news and told them he’d miss them.
“Typically coaches are allowed to meet with their teams when they leave,” Bowen told The Herald Journal. “LCSD is nothing but efficient when firing people.”
In October, The Herald Journal published a story about Sione Pauni, an LHS football player who was injured during a training session with the coach. Pauni said the injury was brushed off to the point where it became more serious. He eventually required surgery that put him in a wheelchair for a time.
Though officials at LCSD said state law prevented them from commenting on the specifics of the situation, The Herald Journal filed a public records request under the Government Records Access and Management Act for “any complaints, formal and informal, made against Coach Bart Bowen,” on Oct. 7.
According to LCSD Business Administrator Jeff Barben, the scope of the search the district undertook included more than 17,000 email accounts. 240 accounts were found to have a total 836 emails including Bowen’s name.
Yet, as said in an email from Barben, “none of those 836 emails contained complaints against Mr. Bowen. There are therefore no records which are responsive to your GRAMA request regarding Mr. Bowen.”
According to a statement provided by Longhurst, “following an interview process that will take place beginning in January, a new football coaching staff will be selected.”
In the meantime, LHS Coach Lloyd Mason will take charge in weight training and conditioning.
