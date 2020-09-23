For the second straight year, one of the oldest rivalries in the state came down to the wire.
Clutch plays on both sides of the ball allowed Logan to earn a hard-fought 21-18 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 football game on Friday night at Crimson Field. It was a gratifying Homecoming performance for the Grizzlies, who joined Sky View as the only teams to start Region 11 play with a pair of wins.
One Grizzly who made several huge plays was senior Jaylen Sargent, who forced three turnovers from his safety position and also caught a pair of touchdown passes. Sargent intercepted a Josh Payne pass late in the fourth quarter when Bear River (3-3, 0-2) was in Logan (3-3, 2-0) territory.
“I mean, the kids can play both sides of the ball,” said Logan Head Coach Bart Bowen, who helped lead Bear River to a state championship as a player in 2003.
The Bears crossed midfield on most of their possessions throughout the evening, but the Grizzlies stepped up defensively when they needed to. Sargent forced a pair of fumbles, including one that was scooped up by teammate Manase Tupou and returned to the Bear River 21-yard line in the second quarter. Garrison Marble came up with an interception in the end zone for Bear River to prevent the hosts from adding to their 14-3 lead at the time.
Cameron Cottle came up with a big sack on third down to limit the Bears to a long field goal attempt in the second quarter, which they converted on.
“Our coaches do a great job at adjusting to (the opposition’s) offense,” Bowen said of his team’s clutch defensive performance. “They feel it out and they figure out what they’re doing, (their) tendencies, and they get (our players) going. And our kids, they love it.”
Logan jumped out to a 14-0 lead, courtesy of an 11-yard TD reception by Sargent and a hard-nosed 4-yard scoring run by Matthew Mason.
The Bears pared their deficit to 14-10 with 4:47 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard bootleg pass from Payne to Cael Wilcox. That touchdown was set up by a 29-yard pass on a fourth-and-five play.
Logan bounced back on a well-executed 27-yard scoring strike from Kody Kirk to Sargent on fourth down.
Bear River pulled to within 21-18 with 10:48 remaining in the fourth quarter on a short scoring run by standout tailback Kace Jones, who also sprinted to the end zone for the ensuing two-point conversion.
The Grizzlies executed a pair of plays late in the quarter to bleed the clock out. First off, tight end Kellen Roper turned a screen pass into a 44-yard gain. Later in the drive, Kirk hooked up with Gage Jenson for an 11-yard gain on fourth and eight inside the Bear River 20-yard line. A couple of plays in victory formation later and Logan was celebrating its third win of the season.
The loss leaves Bear River at 0-2 in region play and 3-3 overall. The Bears return home this Friday to host Green Canyon (3-3 overall, 1-1 in region), with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. in Garland.