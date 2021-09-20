The Bear River football team got off to a slow start on the new artificial grass at Bear Field, then mounted a second-half surge that came up just short in the Bears’ first home game of the season last Friday.
Logan’s Jaelin Hoth powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out with 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, propelling the Grizzlies to a 46-42 victory over the Bears on homecoming night in Garland.
The Bears rallied from an 18-0 first-half deficit, taking their first lead of the game on a 37-yard scoring run by Alec Callister in the third quarter. That started a run of six lead changes in which neither defense could stop the opposition. In the end it was Logan that scored last, keeping Bear River winless in a challenging season featuring nearly all-new starting lineups on both sides of the ball.
Bear River outgained Logan 448 to 315 yards behind a massive rushing effort, but the difference in Friday’s contest turned out to be special teams as the Grizzlies had two long kickoff returns for touchdowns and a blocked punt that led to another score.
Callister had a big night running the ball as he scored from 2, 37 and 55 yards out, finishing with 245 yards on the ground. Quarterback Ryker Jeppsen had scoring runs of 1 and 32 yards, plus tossed a 21-yard TD to Gage Hansen. Jeppsen finished with 103 yards through the air and 100 on the ground, but also threw three interceptions in addition to the scoring pass to Hansen.
Logan Head Coach Bart Bowen, a graduate of Bear River High, improved to 2-1 against his alma mater.
With the loss, the Bears fell to 0-2 in Region 11 play and 0-6 overall.
This week provides another opportunity to get in the win column as the Bears hit the road once again, traveling to North Logan on Friday to take on Green Canyon (1-1 Region 11, 5-1 overall). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Herald Journal sportswriter Jason Turner contributed to this article.