Jim and Starr Mitchell got all ready to hunt elk in the Uintas. They found it was very cold and snowy. They hiked all over, but didn’t see any elk. They enjoyed the mountain scenery. “It was gorgeous!” Starr says. The couple even watched several meadows, but still no elk. They did see plenty of deer and moose. They didn’t get their elk yet, but will keep trying.
Granddaughter Gabi wants to go hunting, but she is not old enough. She will do the hunter safety class online, then she will get to go to the shooting range with an instructor to pass that test. She will get her big-game license when she is 12.
Jim and Starr’s other granddaughter, Madi, likes to sing. She is learning to sing her letters in songs and rhymes.
Georgia Wheatley started swimming club with 20 to 30 boys and girls at the natatorium in Tremonton. She is excited. It will be in the evenings.
Everly Wheatley is waiting for a new guitar teacher since, it is hoped, it will be closer home. Kyra Wheatley likes to sing — a lot.
Nora Wheatley claims to have a loose tooth. Laura assured her she really would, in maybe a couple or three years.
Ruby Wheatley is doing real good on her violin. Kate is doing “great” on her harp. The instrument is not yet a full-size one.
Laura Wheatley says the PTA is keeping her busy. She is still in the process of finalizing plans for the Halloween carnival at Garland Elementary School.
Father Zane Wheatley is enjoying his trucking business, and is glad it is local.
Boyd Udy pushed the cattle for a reined cow horse association show in Tremonton on Saturday. He says it was very wet.
Boyd and wife Kris taught primary at their local church on Sunday. They were with the eight-year-olds.
Winnie Richman needs to find more hay for sale. She needs 216 bales to get her through the winter. She has only received two loads of the six she needs to fill her quota.
Thursday, Winnie met with family members at niece Connie Preece’s home. Winnie got lost trying to find it, but Connie’s husband Matthew came to her rescue and led her to the party. It was well attended, and especially celebrated Winnie’s brother-in-law Gayle and his wife Linda’s presence from Oregon. They were headed south to their winter home near Las Vegas. The party was fun, and the food delicious. Winnie made several wrong turns coming home, but finally found the road to Willard, and from there to home. Winnie gives a grateful thanks to Jim and Starr Mitchell for doing her evening chores.
Saturday and Sunday were at-home days except for church on Sunday. Aaron came out to feed cows Sunday night. Winnie is so grateful for his help!