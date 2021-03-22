On Tuesday, March 16, our black and white border collie Wylie went missing on our farm and ranch in the Golden Spike National Historic Site at about 2:30 p.m. We, the owners, Delwin “Butch” and Margie Mills, have looked over the ranch for him as well as contacted animal control in Tremonton and the Brigham City Animal Shelter, and Elwood town hall, to no avail. Wylie is a working cattle dog.
If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please call Wylie’s owners (Delwin at 435-720-3647 or Margie at 435-720-7337). We live at 4747 W. 8100 N. in Elwood, Utah.
Margie Mills
Elwood